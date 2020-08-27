Bank of America Boosts Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Price Target to $47.00

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton Vance has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. Eaton Vance’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at about $10,973,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,278,000 after acquiring an additional 272,061 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth $9,843,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth about $6,870,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.