AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities started coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AVITA MED LTD/S from $9.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NASDAQ:RCEL traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $447.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.08.

About AVITA MED LTD/S

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

