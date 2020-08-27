Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Acquires $6,968,900.34 in Stock

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $6,968,900.34.

Srs Investment Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 243,163 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $7,664,497.76.

On Thursday, May 28th, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 282,566 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 217,074 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $4,065,796.02.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

