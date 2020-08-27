Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Trading Up 0.5%

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.30 and last traded at $115.91. Approximately 240,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 609,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

