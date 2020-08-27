Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Director Jo Natauri Sells 15,397,005 Shares of Stock

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Avantor Inc has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $9,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.