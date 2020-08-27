Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Director Jo Natauri Sells 15,397,005 Shares of Stock

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Avantor Inc has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.18.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $9,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
