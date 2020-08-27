Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.10 million, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 10,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $315,190 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,389,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $10,767,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $8,399,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,306,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

