Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $248.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.13 and a 200 day moving average of $203.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $254.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 291.52%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 438.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

