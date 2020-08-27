Australian Vintage Limited (ASX:AVG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Australian Vintage Limited (ASX:AVG) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Australian Vintage’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 million and a PE ratio of 16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.44. Australian Vintage has a 12-month low of A$0.30 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of A$0.54 ($0.39).

Get Australian Vintage alerts:

Australian Vintage Company Profile

Australian Vintage Ltd produces, packages, markets, and distributes wine. The company operates through Australasia/North America Packaged, UK/Europe, Cellar Door, Australasia/North America Bulk Wine and Processing, and Vineyards segments. It offers wine under the Miranda, Nepenthe, McGuigan Wines, Tempus Two, and Passion Pop brands.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Vintage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Vintage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.