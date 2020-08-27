Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €62.00 by Nord/LB

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price target from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDA. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.11 ($61.31).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €57.86 ($68.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 12-month high of €61.20 ($72.00). The business’s 50 day moving average is €58.84 and its 200 day moving average is €49.86.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

