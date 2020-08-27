Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 27.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NDA. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €52.89 ($62.22).

ETR NDA opened at €59.02 ($69.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 1-year high of €61.20 ($72.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.86.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

