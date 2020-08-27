Aurelia Metals Ltd (ASX:AMI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Aurelia Metals Ltd (ASX:AMI) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $262.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. Aurelia Metals has a 1 year low of A$0.21 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of A$0.66 ($0.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

About Aurelia Metals

Aurelia Metals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and tin-tungsten deposits. Its flagship asset is the Hera-Nymagee project consisting of Hera gold and base metal deposit, as well as the Nymagee copper deposit located in Cobar in western New South Wales.

