Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Director Frank H. Yoho Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ATO traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.30. 463,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $113,129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after purchasing an additional 472,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 457,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,142,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 382,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,770,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

