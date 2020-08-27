Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

AY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,630,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,535,000 after acquiring an additional 349,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 905,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 861,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 268.85%.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.