Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading Up 5.2%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.64. Approximately 631,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,108,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $58,116.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 20,116 shares of company stock valued at $253,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

