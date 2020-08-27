ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALPMY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

