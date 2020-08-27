Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,772 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.98% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $44,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 466,515 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 101,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.04. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

