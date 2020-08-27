Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 448.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,350,000 after buying an additional 957,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,836,000 after buying an additional 432,349 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,521,000 after buying an additional 429,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,296,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after buying an additional 407,870 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,030 shares of company stock worth $1,604,880. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

