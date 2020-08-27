Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Director Sells $188,490.00 in Stock

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.17.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.