Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -169.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

