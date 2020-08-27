Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.75 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.12) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AT1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.67) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €7.05 ($8.29).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €4.97 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.68.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

