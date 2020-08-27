Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.52 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.67) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €7.05 ($8.29).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €4.97 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.62. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

