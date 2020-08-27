Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.20 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €7.05 ($8.29).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €4.97 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.68. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

