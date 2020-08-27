Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $276,075.00 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,423.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arista Networks stock opened at $222.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.69 and its 200 day moving average is $214.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 57.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 146.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

