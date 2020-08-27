Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 1,669 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $366,128.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,716.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.05. 371,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,216. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19,959.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 348,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 346,303 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,841,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,378.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

