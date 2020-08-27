Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.83. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Arco Platform by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arco Platform by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arco Platform by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Arco Platform by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arco Platform by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.