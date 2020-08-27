Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $70,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,571.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 169,606 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $195,046.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,154.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,420 shares of company stock valued at $49,157. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 635,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 516,418 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

