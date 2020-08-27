Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

APRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $558.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $7,043,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 241,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $8,350,838.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,867 shares of company stock valued at $24,058,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 335,926 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

