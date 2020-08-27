Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wedbush upgraded the stock to an outperform rating. Wedbush now has a $600.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $515.00. Apple traded as high as $515.14 and last traded at $503.43, with a volume of 86288883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $497.48.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Apple from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $409.26 to $451.69 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.66.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 687.2% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 113,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,379,000 after acquiring an additional 98,818 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 37,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.15. The firm has a market cap of $2,163.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.55. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

