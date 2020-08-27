Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $530.00 at Cowen

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cowen from $470.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $444.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.66.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $506.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,163.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a 1 year low of $203.32 and a 1 year high of $515.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple shares are going to split on Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.55. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.