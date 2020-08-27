Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup cut Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

