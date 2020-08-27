Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0123 on Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $71.57 million and $16.44 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Huobi Korea, Bithumb and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.12 or 0.05585514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinone, ABCC, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, BitMax, Sistemkoin, KuCoin, Bitinka, Binance DEX, Huobi Korea, Bithumb, CoinExchange, IDEX, Bgogo, Coinall, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

