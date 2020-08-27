AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $48.29 target price on the mining company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AU. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.35.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $20,386,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,809.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,194,000 after buying an additional 3,026,796 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $1,539,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

