AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $48.29 target price on the mining company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.32% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AU. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.35.
Shares of NYSE AU opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $20,386,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,809.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,194,000 after buying an additional 3,026,796 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $1,539,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
