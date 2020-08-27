Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

NGLOY stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

