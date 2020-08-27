ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Sells $4,935,000.00 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $4,935,000.00.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.09 and a beta of 2.16. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,193,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 309,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 168,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 127,625 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 452,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 279,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.