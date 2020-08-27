ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CEO William B. Ridenour Sells 498,446 Shares of Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CEO William B. Ridenour sold 498,446 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $7,172,637.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,296,490.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ANGI opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.09 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,193,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 309,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 168,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 127,625 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 452,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 279,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

