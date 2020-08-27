Andrew S. Diamond Sells 15,677 Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $470,153.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,283.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11.
1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist upped their price target on 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.
1life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.
