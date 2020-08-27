Andrew S. Diamond Sells 15,677 Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $470,153.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,283.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11.

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,062,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in 1life Healthcare by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after purchasing an additional 986,136 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $101,486,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $4,831,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 1life Healthcare by 99.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,089 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist upped their price target on 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.