Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.

PLAN has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.16.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $634,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.