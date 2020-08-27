Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.95.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,351,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,254,101.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,819,000 after purchasing an additional 421,430 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,001,000 after buying an additional 59,320 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.