Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $2,421,582.80 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,421,582.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,254,101.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $634,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $2,322,398.10.

On Friday, July 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $1,485,300.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $740,250.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $2,401,887.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $709,050.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,117,695.83.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.92. Anaplan Inc has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 8.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Anaplan by 31.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in Anaplan by 8.1% in the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Anaplan by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

