Analysts Set Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT at $27.75

Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Repay alerts:

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,888. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $6,573,271.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 315,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,909 shares of company stock worth $13,381,680 over the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at $54,428,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 389.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,479 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Repay by 520.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth $30,769,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth $21,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.