Analysts Expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Post $0.97 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) to post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

TTWO traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.62. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,119 shares of company stock valued at $21,311,952. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 357.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 16.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.