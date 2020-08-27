Analysts Anticipate ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. ICF International reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

ICF International stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ICF International has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van acquired 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.49 per share, with a total value of $289,960.00. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ICF International by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in ICF International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 436,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

