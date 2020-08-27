Amon (AMN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23,018.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Amon has a market cap of $1.58 million and $23,018.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amon has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Amon token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.12 or 0.05585514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,640,413 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

