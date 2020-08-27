Amir Dan Rubin Sells 111,135 Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 111,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $3,284,039.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,973,275.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amir Dan Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

On Thursday, August 20th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 140,597 shares of 1life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $4,185,572.69.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of 1life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $967,695.16.

Shares of ONEM opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.04. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $73,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.