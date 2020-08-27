Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $249.96 and last traded at $248.22. Approximately 6,380,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 2,840,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Cfra raised their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Get Amgen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.