Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the first quarter worth $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 67.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 21.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSF. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

AMSF opened at $65.49 on Thursday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

