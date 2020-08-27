American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon Sells 350 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $11,469.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,296 shares in the company, valued at $599,559.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of APEI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $468.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Public Education by 557.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 22.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

APEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded American Public Education to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.