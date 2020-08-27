Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 1-Year High at $246.33

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $246.33 and last traded at $238.36, with a volume of 148090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.96.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $142,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,262.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $79,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,751. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

