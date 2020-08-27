Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

