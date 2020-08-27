Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.07.
Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.19. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.
