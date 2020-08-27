Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.19. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.